Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish Open Montana Arts School

The new Montana Institute of the Arts is scheduled to open this summer in Kalispell, Montana.

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish are ready to go M.I.A.

The married couple is launching the non-profit art school, Montana Institute of the Arts, aka M.I.A. According to a press release about the new venture, M.I.A. "will takes a hands-on approach to the movie making process, taught by professionals in the industry," with courses covering all aspects of the process — from writing and directing to all jobs both in front of and behind the camera.

The school launches in partnership with Flathead Community College in Kalispell, Montana, and classes are scheduled to start there in July. Kicking it off will be two-week introduction course on filmmaking. Applications for the inaugural class close on June 1, and class size is said to be limited and will include 24 students.

“As a Montana resident who has a long family lineage here, it is important to me that the Montana film and art community flourish. We believe we have a concept to help support this vision," said Polish in a statement. Added Bosworth: “Between the two of us, Michael and I have accumulated over 40 years’ experience in filmmaking. We look forward to bringing our knowledge of the arts to a place that is so special to us — Montana."

Special indeed: Their wedding ceremony took place in Montana on Aug. 31, 2013. M.I.A. is not the first time they've worked together. Polish directed the indie feature Nona which Bosworth produced.

Polish serves as the presiden of the board for M.I.A. while Bosworth sits on the board of directors. According to the school's website, Kalispell native Travis Bruyer is also listed as founder and executive director of the school.

More information about the school can be found here.