Kate Hudson to Launch New Ready-to-Wear Fashion Line

The actress on Thursday announced the new brand, Happy x Nature, on Instagram.

Kate Hudson is releasing her first ready-to-wear fashion line.

The collection of bohemian pieces includes coveralls, peasant blouses and prairie skirts and is billed as “a fashion brand that strives to make you and nature happy.” Hudson posted a video of herself modeling the brand on her Instagram.

The teaser video, shot in California’s high desert, offers no exact launch details, but fans can sign up for email updates.

Hinting at an eco-friendly collection isn’t new territory for Hudson, who has frequently used fashion to elevate social causes. She was named a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations’ World Food Programme in November after working with Michael Kors in his Watch Hunger Stop campaign.

In 2013, Hudson co-founded activewear company Fabletics, which sells fashion-forward activewear and gym-to-street styles online (with a discounted subscription model) and expanded to brick-and-mortar in 2015, now counting 31 stores in the U.S. The company partnered with Demi Lovato for its first collaborative capsule line in 2017. It is unclear whether Happy x Nature will also be subscription-based.

If Happy x Nature is indeed an eco-friendly line, it will follow on the heels of recent projects from H&M, Christian Siriano, Louis Vuitton, Swarovski and more brands to opt for sustainable fashion. H&M's new conscious collection includes materials made from pineapple, orange pulp and algae, for example, while Allbirds footwear (which counts Leonardo DiCaprio as an investor) uses recycled plastic and sugarcane.