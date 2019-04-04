Kate Hudson Launches Sustainable Happy x Nature Fashion Brand

The actress unveils her extensive, eco-friendly fashion line just in time for Coachella.

Actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson has officially unveiled her latest fashion brand. From its name Happy x Nature, down to each garment tag being made of natural fibers, Hudson’s eco-friendly mission has been seamlessly embedded within her new label.

The collection, priced from $45 to $150 and sold online, has been created with sustainable materials such as crushed plastic bottles and will be shipped in bio-degradable bags that break down within 12-18 months. While many of Earth's resources have been spared, Hudson used her creativity without abandon to create dresses, tops, jeans, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, trousers and jackets. Designed to be dressed up or down, the line has a bohemian feel with a plethora of floral prints and an earthy color palette.

"It's a love story really," the actress and mother of three says in a statement on the brand’s e-commerce site. "A love of nature and all things natural. We love how nature makes beauty look so easy and effortless. And, that's been our inspiration for our fashion and for our commitment to the environment."

While the line was designed with her personal aesthetic in mind, it was a collaborative effort. Her partner Danny Fujikawa, who is also a film director, helped her come up with the name while Michele Manz (who has helmed Alberta Ferretti as head designer and 7 For All Mankind as creative director) further helped Hudson bring her ideas to life.

Happy x Nature follows up on Hudson’s six-year-old activewear company, Fabletics, which sells fashion-forward activewear and gym-to-street styles online (with a discounted subscription model). Since expanding to brick-and-mortar in 2015, Fabletics now counts 31 stores in the U.S. While it is unclear if Happy x Nature will take the same brick-and-mortar route, the brand is seeking to build an online community with their “HxN Club" (an online space which offers style tips, shoppable stories and more).

Beyond her businesses, Hudson has worked to help solve the world hunger crisis. In 2018, she was named Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nation's World Food Program and has been affiliated with Michael Kors' Watch Hunger Stop Program since 2015. The campaign, which features special edition T-shirts and a watch, has raised millions of dollars to provide meals to children in need.