Kate Marks Named Head of Australia's Locations Agency Ausfilm

Marks replaces longtime CEO Deb Richards who departed for a role with Netflix in August.

Australian locations marketing agency Ausfilm has promoted Kate Marks to CEO following the departure of long-time chief Debra Richards in August. Richards departed the organization after 8 years at the helm for a role with Netflix covering production policy in the Asia Pacific.

Marks is currently executive vice president, International Production in the Ausfilm Los Angeles office, a role which she’s held for the last five years. Ausfilm is a partnership between private industry and government, with a membership of over 39 private-sector companies and federal, state and territory agencies.

Recent increases and changes to Australia’s incentives programs, including the implementation of the $95 million (AUS$140 million) Locations Incentive Fund at both state and federal levels is seeing a significant upturn in international film and TV productions shooting in Australia.

Australia will host two Marvel features Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Thor: Love & Thunder in the coming months, following production ofDora and the Lost City of Gold, Monster Problems, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Whistleblower, Alien: Covenant, Thor: Ragnarok, Pacific Rim Uprising, Kong Skull Island, Bleeding Steel and The Shallows in recent years. TV series made here for streamers and broadcasters include Shantaram, Reef Break; Season 4 of Preacher; and Season 3 of The Leftovers.

“Australia has a fantastic story to tell the global screen market and we have an innovative and highly creative screen sector to back it up. I’m leading one of the most dynamic and committed teams in our industry to drive more production to Australia, create jobs for Australians and our industry and investment into Australian businesses,” Marks said.

Marks’ appointment is effective immediately. She will relocate to Sydney in early 2020 to lead the team of seven from Ausfilm’s Sydney headquarters at Fox Studios Australia.