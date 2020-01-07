Kate McKinnon Put "A Lot of Pressure" on Herself Ahead of Ellen DeGeneres Golden Globes Honor

"Apart from the life that you've led and the choices that you've made and the bravery that you've shown and so I just wanted a chance to say to people what that has meant to me and how that's changed my life," McKinnon said about presenting the Carol Burnett Award to DeGeneres.

Kate McKinnon opened up about presenting the Carol Burnett Award to Ellen DeGeneres during the 2020 Golden Globes when the Saturday Night Live star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday.

The comedian admitted that she usually doesn't agree to do those types of favors for people. "Usually if anyone asks me to do anything, I sort of seize up and then try to find a way to say no because I don't leave the house," she said.

McKinnon added that she agreed to present the award to DeGeneres the moment she asked. "You've changed my life. You've changed so many people's lives. Not just as a comedian. I mean, you're the greatest comedian of all time, apart from the life that you've led and the choices that you've made and the bravery that you've shown," she said. "I just wanted a chance to say to people what that has meant to me and how that's changed my life."

She then recalled former President Barack Obama's presentation to DeGeneres when she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. "Whenever I need to have a good cry, I watch that video because that signifies the movement of our culture to me in the most beautiful way," she said. "You asked me and I thought, 'Well, I could certainly match the gravitas of former presidents."'

The comedian added that she put "a lot of pressure" on herself to write the Golden Globes speech. "It was like a month leading up to it and I thought, 'Oh gosh, I got to write that speech,'" she said. "And instead, I cleaned my closets. You have no idea what you did for me and my closets."

DeGeneres asked when McKinnon got around to writing the speech and the comedian said she penned it "on the plane." She continued, "I thought, 'I'm down to the wire here.'"

Earlier in the appearance, McKinnon spoke about the table she and DeGeneres sat at. In addition to McKinnon's sister and Portia de Rossi, Carol Burnett, Beyonce and Jay-Z (aka Shawn Carter) were also seated at the table. "They're the king and queen of America," McKinnon said of the Carters. "They were unbelievably gracious."

McKinnon added that when she learned Jay-Z and Beyonce would be at the table, she and her sister began to panic and wrote a list of conversation topics. "What can we say? We live in one bedroom apartments in New York City," she said. "'Do you use Hello Fresh? What kind of milk do you like to drink?'"

She added that her sister had "balls of steel" and approached the couple. "Beyonce was so nice and I just pretended I had something on my pants," she continued as she reenacted her interaction with the singer. "I blew it."

