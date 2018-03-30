Kate McKinnon in Talks to Join Lily James in Danny Boyle Comedy

The music-inspired movie hails from Universal and Working Title.

Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon is in negotiations to join Lily James in Danny Boyle’s untitled comedy for Universal and Working Title.

Richard Curtis wrote the script, which is keeping its logline close to the vest. It is known to be musically themed and set in the 1960s or '70s. McKinnon will play a talent agent. James is playing a teacher.

Universal is eyeing a summer shoot for the project.

Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Matt Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Curtis and Boyle will also produce.

McKinnon next stars in The Spy Who Dumped Me, Lionsgate’s summer comedy that also stars Mila Kunis. The Emmy-winner’s feature credits include starring turns in Rough Night and the Ghostbusters reboot.

She is repped by UTA, Principato-Young Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.