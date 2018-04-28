SocialGathering: Kanye West Is Making Twitter Angry Again; Kate Middleton Channels 'Rosemary's Baby'

And Kim Kardashian is under fire for her latest scent.

Can't keep up with what's been going on in the social media world? Fret not. Here, a gathering of what stars, artists and brands have been up to this week on social media.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Twitter

When Kanye West tweets, engaged Twitter users fix their trained eye on his feed — there’s usually something to read there that will undoubtedly offend someone. This week, John Legend, Samuel L. Jackson and more politely shared their frustrations on West’s glowing endorsement of Donald Trump.

Kim Kardashian, who is catching fire for her latest perfume, attempted to defend the erratic behavior, eventually giving up altogether. KKW Body is being compared to Jeal Paul Gaultier's Classique frangrance, and it seems the designer agrees with critics, leading a caption of a photo of his perfume with "keeping up with frangrance news." On Friday, Kardashian told Allure that she's aware of the comparison, but the KKW Body bottle was cast from her own body and inspired by fine art statues in her home. There's nothing to keep up with there.

Well done to @KimKardashian for making her perfume bottle in the shape of her body. Just the 15 years behind Jean Paul Gaultier — Dan (@DanHindmarsh16) April 26, 2018

Meanwhile President Donald Trump is using the endorsement to promote his “Make America Great Again” hat and retweeted West with a note of thanks.

Kate Middleton's Red Dress

Kensington Palace announced Prince William and Kate Middleton's newborn son is named Louis Arthur Charles. Big news, but Twitter fans discovered a piece of film history that briefly trended on Friday over the name itself.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.



The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

Kate Middleton's red Jenny Packham dress, clearly meant to resemble Princess Diana's red ensemble worn on the day of Prince Harry's birth in 1984, sparked memes on Friday. Mia Farrow's red dress in Rosemary's Baby looks awfully similar to Middleton's, which is a sure-fire way to get social media users going.

The Crown Prince of Costume Jewelry

Speaking of royals, Alexis Bittar's pop-up shop at The Grove officially rolled in. The Volkswagen Type 2 pickup, gold-dipped of course, is the perfect place to scoop up some gifts for mom ahead of Mother's Day. Pick up the crystal encrusted spear wire earrings ($175) — Sandra Bullock wore them at CinemaCon on Tuesday.

A post shared by Alexis Bittar (@alexisbittar) on Apr 13, 2018 at 11:36am PDT