Kate Middleton Pays Homage to Princess Diana at BAFTAs

The Duchess of Cambridge donned her late mother-in-law's diamond-and-pearl earrings with an ethereal Alexander McQueen gown.

Kate Middleton on Sunday made a grand entrance at the BAFTA Awards in London in a one-shouldered white Alexander McQueen gown, coupled with a special pair of earrings once owned by her late mother-in-law, the Princess of Wales.

The diamond-and-pearl sparklers were sported by Princess Diana on numerous occasions, including to a gala dinner in aid of cancer research in London in 1995. Middleton rounded out the look with a diamond bracelet and glittering Jimmy Choo heels.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrived with her husband, Prince William, who also serves as the president of BAFTA. The couple were greeted on the red carpet by BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry before taking their front-row seats at the show.

Later, the Duke of Cambridge, clad in a black tux, took to the stage with Cate Blanchett to introduce Martin Scorsese's longtime film editor Thelma Schoonmaker, recipient of this year's BAFTA Fellowship award.

Post-ceremony, the royal couple were seen congratulating winners including Spike Lee, Black Panther's Letitia Wright and Rachel Weisz, who took home the award for best supporting actress for her role in The Favourite.