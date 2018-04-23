Kate Middleton and Prince William Welcome Third Child

The baby boy was born April 23 in London and becomes fifth in line to the throne.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have welcomed their third child.

The brother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte was born Monday in London amid much U.K. media coverage and social media attention. He instantly becomes fifth in line to the throne. Kensington Palace had in October announced that the baby was due in April.

In a tweet, Kensington Palace revealed that the baby was born at 11.01 a.m. U.K. time, and weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces.

Middleton returned to the same private delivery suite at the Lindo wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London where she gave birth to her other two children. She married Prince William in April 2011, gave birth to Prince George in July 2013 and Princess Charlotte in May 2015.

Bookies have said that some of the most likely names for a baby girl are Alice, Mary, Elizabeth, Diana and Victoria. Likely names for a baby boy includes Arthur, Albert and James.