Fashion Designer Kate Spade Dies at 55

Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her apartment Tuesday in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials have confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The officials said housekeeping staff found her hanging inside her Park Avenue apartment at about 10:20 a.m. They said a note was left at the scene. The officials were not authorized to divulge details of an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The officials didn't know what the note said.

Spade reportedly was found with a red scarf around her neck, according to the Washington Post.

Spade created a line of sleek handbags in the early 1990s that created a smash.

She grew up in Kansas City, Mo. and attended college at Arizona State University, where she met her husband Andy Spade (brother of David Spade). They moved to New York, where Kate Spade became accessories editor at Mademoiselle before investing her 401(k) into a collection of square totes in 1993. Her signature move was placing her label on the outside rather than the inside of the bag.

In 2007, Spade left Kate Spade New York, which she founded with her husband. Kate Spade New York has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.

In 2016, Spade announced she changed her last name to Valentine to help distinguish between her brands Kate Spade New York and Frances Valentine. Last year, Coach bought Kate Spade for $2.4 billion and changed its name to Tapestry, Inc. to include the acquired brands Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

Her niece is actress Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

In addition to her husband, Spade is survived by a daughter, born in 2005.