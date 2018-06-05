Hollywood Mourns Fashion Designer Kate Spade

11:33 AM PDT 6/5/2018 by Katherine Schaffstall

Lucy Hale, Josh Groban and Chelsea Clinton are just a few of the high-profile public figures that paid tribute on Twitter.

Hollywood stars and public figures took to social media on Tuesday (June 5) to pay tribute to fashion designer Kate Spade. Spade died at the age of 55 in her New York City apartment in an apparent suicide.

In the 1990s, the designer created a line of handbags that turned her into a household name. Her company, Kate Spade New York, has over 140 retail shops and outlets around the U.S., as well as 175 international shops.

In a now deleted tweet, fellow designer Kenneth Cole praised Spade’s impact in the fashion industry. “She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rosie O’Donnell tweeted support to Spade’s brother-in-law David Spade with the tweet “all my love to u dave.”

Many celebrities also took a moment to shine a light on mental illness while sharing their condolences. Lucy Hale tweeted, “Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances.” Josh Groban tweeted, “Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning” along with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number.

