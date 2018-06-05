Hollywood Mourns Fashion Designer Kate Spade

Lucy Hale, Josh Groban and Chelsea Clinton are just a few of the high-profile public figures that paid tribute on Twitter.

Hollywood stars and public figures took to social media on Tuesday (June 5) to pay tribute to fashion designer Kate Spade. Spade died at the age of 55 in her New York City apartment in an apparent suicide.

In the 1990s, the designer created a line of handbags that turned her into a household name. Her company, Kate Spade New York, has over 140 retail shops and outlets around the U.S., as well as 175 international shops.

In a now deleted tweet, fellow designer Kenneth Cole praised Spade’s impact in the fashion industry. “She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rosie O’Donnell tweeted support to Spade’s brother-in-law David Spade with the tweet “all my love to u dave.”

Many celebrities also took a moment to shine a light on mental illness while sharing their condolences. Lucy Hale tweeted, “Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances.” Josh Groban tweeted, “Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning” along with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number.

Read on to see what others are saying about Spade.

Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 5, 2018

@DavidSpade - all my love to u dave -

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

Shocked to hear of Kate Spade’s passing. She was a pioneer for women’s fashion, and to the outside world, a success in every way. But mental illness does not discriminate. No matter who you are. If you ever feel alone, know there is ALWAYS help. Love you. — Jessica Vosk (@JessicaVosk) June 5, 2018

Let’s make sure the tragic suicide of Kate Spade isn’t all for nothing and learn from this. As someone who has struggled with depression, can report that sometimes tough times hit when nobody else would expect. Mental health is a life-or-death issue. Check in with loved ones. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 5, 2018

Depression hits anyone any time it doesn't care how successful U r, how rich U r, how outwardly happy U may seem to b. RIP Kate Spade. What sad shitty news. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade is another tragic loss in the struggle for mental health. I personally lost a sister to suicide. If you’re struggling, please call 1-800-273-8255. There is help for you and you are loved. — FBI spy Sean Kent (@seankent) June 5, 2018

RIP Kate Spade. God damn. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 5, 2018

Saddened to hear that Kate Spade took her life today in her NYC apartment.



It's a prime example that fame, money or "success" by any measure does not rule out mental health issues. Everyone is affected equally, even if this is hard to believe sometimes. Talk to ppl about it. — ᴠᴀɴ sᴄʜɴᴇɪᴅᴇʀ (@vanschneider) June 5, 2018

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 5, 2018

Extremely sad to head about the passing of Kate Spade. What an iconic talent. — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help. https://t.co/eruSexNoGj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2018

So much heartbreak today. I can’t stop thinking about it. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 5, 2018

I loved @katespadeny’s beautiful and whimsical fashions. So sad. Prayers to her family.

— Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 5, 2018

Kate. You never know what someone is going through. Please call



24/7 Suicide Hotline

1-800-273-8255 #katespade — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) June 5, 2018

This is heartbreaking. Rest in peace, Kate Spade.



Please remember, you are *NOT* alone and it is never too late to reach out for help.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

— Shelby Young (@shelby_young) June 5, 2018

My heart hurts hearing about Kate Spade. Such a creative and inspiring woman. Please remember you are never alone, no matter how lonely you may feel in the moment.



The National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 — Andrea Russett (@AndreaRussett) June 5, 2018

RIP Kate Spade — king of the youth (@lilyachty) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade taught me about how colorful life can be. She was an inspiration to so many, and she will be missed so greatly. We lost an iconic woman today, Rest in Peace, Kate Spade @katespadeny pic.twitter.com/ni9pQK47Jl — Jeannie Mai (@jeanniemai) June 5, 2018

I will never forget the first Kate Spade bag I got for Christmas in college. She was a trailblazer. Her life and death are a reminder that pain doesn’t discriminate. Sending love to her family. — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) June 5, 2018

Rest In Peace Kate Spade .... you’ve inspired us all during your time here. — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) June 5, 2018

#KateSpade, whose lively, colorful, and yes, joyous designs has died. My deepest sympathy to her family and friends, and her many fans around the world, who loved the wonderful illusions she created. I am stunned. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade & her brand have always been so kind to me the past couple years & I’m crushed to hear about her passing. Suicide isn’t “the easy way out” and shouldn’t be mocked. My heart goes out to her family & team today — Tess Holliday (@Tess_Holliday) June 5, 2018