Kate Spade's Apparent Suicide Was Not "Unexpected," Sister Says

The designer was found dead at the age of 55 in her New York apartment on Tuesday.

Kate Spade suffered greatly with mental illness the last few years, self-medicating with alcohol, and her apparent suicide was not "unexpected" the designer's older sister Reta Saffo said in an interview on Tuesday night.

In an email interview with the Kansas City Star, Saffo, who is older than Spade by two years, said that her sister's death at the age of 55 "was not unexpected by me" and that her family had tried a number of times in recent years to get the designer help. "I will say this was not unexpected by me. I'd flown out to Napa and NYC several times in the past 3-4 years to help her to get the treatment she needed (inpatient hospitalization)," Saffo wrote to Star.

Spade was found dead Tuesday in her Park Avenue apartment in an apparent suicide, police confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Saffo wrote that the pressures of billion-dollar Kate Spade fashion brand added to her sister's worries. "She was always a very excitable little girl and I felt all the stress/pressure of her brand (KS) may have flipped the switch where she eventually became full-on manic depressive," Saffo wrote.

Saffo wrote that Spade became fixated by the death of comedian Robin Williams, who committed suicide by hanging.

Saffo also wrote that the public image of Kate Spade the brand and the designer as "happy-go-lucky" also played a part in the designer not seeking out help. "That seemed to make her more comfortable, and we'd get sooo close to packing her bags, but — in the end, the 'image' of her brand (happy-go-lucky Kate Spade) was more important for her to keep up. She was definitely worried about what people would say if they found out," Saffo wrote.

After numerous attempts to help her sister, Saffo wrote that she "finally let go." "Sometimes you simply cannot SAVE people from themselves! One of the last things she said to me was, 'Reta, I know you hate funerals and don't attend them, but for me would you PLEASE come to MINE, at least. Please!' I know she perhaps had a plan, but she insisted she did not," Saffo wrote.