Kate Walsh to Host Costume Designers Guild Awards

The 21st annual show will take place on Feb. 19 in L.A.

The Costume Designers Guild has announced that actress Kate Walsh — known for her roles on Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice and 13 Reasons Why among other projects — will host the annual Costume Designers Guild Awards gala on Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in L.A.

Walsh celebrated the gig with an Instagram post.

The guild previously revealed that recent SAG Award winner and seven-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close will be presented with the 2019 spotlight award, renowned costume designer Betty Pecha Madden will receive the distinguished service award and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’s Ryan Murphy will be honored with the distinguished collaborator award.

Oscar-nominated costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who has worked on over 50 films and won a Critics’ Choice award for her work on Black Panther, will take home the career achievement award.