Kate Winslet to Receive Virtual Toronto Festival Tribute

The Oscar winner's star turn alongside Saoirse Ronan in Francis Lee's 'Ammonite' is booked for TIFF's reimagined 43rd edition.

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet will receive the 2020 TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the Toronto Film Festival, headed mostly online this September, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sept. 15, Winslet will be feted during a virtual ceremony. “Kate’s brilliant and compelling onscreen presence continues to captivate, entertain and inspire audiences and actors alike," Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of the Toronto festival, said in a statement.

Winslet's online-only tribute comes as her latest film, Francis Lee's Ammonite, where she plays fossil hunter Mary Anning alongside Saoirse Ronan, is booked for Toronto's reimagined 43rd edition in September. TIFF plans to screen a slimmed-down program of 50 film titles during its first five days in physical theaters, pending a green light from city and provincial health and safety authorities.

But elsewhere, Toronto's plans mostly include virtual red carpets, press conferences and industry events amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Besides her Oscar nomination for co-starring along with Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic, Winslet's other movie credits include Heavenly Creatures, Sense and Sensibility, Revolutionary Road and The Reader, for which she earned the best actress Oscar.

Last year the inaugural TIFF Tribute Gala feted Meryl Streep, Taika Waititi, Mati Diop and Joaquin Phoenix. Toronto will unveil other 2020 TIFF Tribute Award honorees, and how audiences can experience the virtual ceremony, in the coming weeks.