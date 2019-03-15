Power Stylist Kate Young on Anna Wintour, Vogue, Couture, Red Carpets and Having a "Clear Vision"

"I do this because I really am connected to a magical dress on real woman, the woman everybody cares about for something she created, that touched people."

"I absolutely love being a stylist," Kate Young told The Hollywood Reporter on the latest episode of Magic Hour. With a client roster that includes Rachel Weisz, Margot Robbie, Dakota Johnson, Michelle Williams and Selena Gomez, Young has topped the Power Stylist list three out of nine years.

The clothes that you wear tell people who you are," Young continued, as to why style is so important for every individual, "whether you like it or not," she added.

"With each one my clients," Young explained, "I am thinking about their body and their style. Their style is both their taste and my version of them, combined.

Young developed her tastes early on, saying, "I always was drawn to fashion. My first word was shoe." She cam from a family that valued beauty, beginning with her great-grandmother's collection of "carpets, antiques and crystal. It was important to my mom that I knew these things were precious and that they were special. There is this real appreciation for beauty and art and adornment. I was taught to value that, that it was a pleasure of life. I just took it to an extreme."

Kate went on to work as Anna Wintour's assistant at Vogue at the age of twenty. "I can tell you what I was wearing," she laughed, saying she "was wearing Tom Ford Gucci velvet dream pipe trousers and Patrick Cox boots."

During the interview, Wintour told Young, "This is a tedious job, a difficult job working for me, but if you're good at it, it'll be worth your while."

"Vogue was the first place I felt seen," Young said of her experience at the publication, which differs from the famous account of assisting for Wintour in The Devil Wears Prada. "I can talk about shoes for fifteen minutes and you won't think I'm dumb. It was the first time in my life I could do that and feel validated."

Young described the importance of styling her clients as part of their own personal identity, brand and narrative saying, "I think it's important to have some sort of voice, some sort of identity. It's these tiny little gestures and details. Each person, or story or designer needs to have this very clear vision that is maintained throughout, so that it's recognizable and that there's a strong narrative thread for each client."

"I want to create an image that's as true to their idea of themselves as possible," she said of her clients.

As to why Young works in fashion and as a stylist, she says it her connection "to a magical dress on real woman. The woman everybody cares about, for something she created, that touched people."

Magic Hour, "Kate Young"

Directed by Jennifer Laski

Featuring Kate Young

Additional appearances: Julie Allen, Jennifer Coppel

Executive producers: Jennifer Laski, Matthew Belloni

Producer: Victoria McKillop

Co-producer: Stephanie Fischette

Director of photography: Vince Patrick

Camera operator: Christian Huguenot

Camera assistant: Rachel Klein

Editor: Victor Klaus