The 'Scorpion' star and longtime music producer are planning to tie the knot.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are engaged, The Hollywood Reporter can confirm.

The Scorpion actress shared an engagement ring emoji on Twitter, along with a meme of Ariana Grande posing for photographers and giving a hair flip. "And what about it?" the post reads.

According to TMZ, Foster, 68, asked for 34-year-old McPhee's hand in marriage during the couple's recent European vacation. The outlet reports that McPhee flaunted her engagement ring to family members via FaceTime on Sunday, while spending the day on the Italian island of Capri with Foster.

The pair first met on the set of American Idol when McPhee was a contestant and Foster appeared as a guest mentor in 2006. They started dating last year. Though they kept their romance under wraps for months, McPhee and Foster confirmed their relationship status when they walked the 2018 Met Gala red carpet together in May.

McPhee previously opened up about Foster's bond with her family during an interview with ET Canada.

"He actually finds a way to make my family feel more special, like, when my family's around. My sister was super-pregnant and he was taking care of her when we were at this tennis match together," she said. "He just always is so considerate of others."

McPhee was previously married to actor Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016, while Foster was wed to model and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017. His ex-wives also include songwriter Linda Thompson, Rebecca Dyer and singer B.J. Cook.