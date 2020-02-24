MOVIES Katherine Johnson, NASA Mathematician Portrayed in 'Hidden Figures,' Dies at 101 7:27 AM PST 2/24/2020 by the Associated Press FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Katherine Johnson Johnson was played by Taraji P. Henson in the 2016 film. Katherine Johnson, a NASA mathematician on early space missions who was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the 2016 film Hidden Figures, has died. She was 101. Johnson "was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter. More to come. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME the Associated Press THRnews@thr.com @thr