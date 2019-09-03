Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba Join Liam Neeson in 'The Minuteman'

The action thriller is set to start shooting next week in New Mexico and Ohio.

Katheryn Winnick and Narcos star Juan Pablo Raba are set to join Liam Neeson in director Robert Lorenz's action thriller The Minuteman.

The indie follows a retired Vietnam veteran, played by Neeson, who finds himself responsible for the life of a young boy being hunted by a cartel (Raba). Lorenz, Clint Eastwood's longtime producing partner, will direct the film starting on Sept. 9 in Ohio and New Mexico from a script he co-wrote with Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz.

Winnick recently appeared in the upcoming Sean Penn film Flag Day, where she stars alongside Penn, Josh Brolin and Miles Teller, and the upcoming film Wander, opposite Tommy Lee Jones and Aaron Eckhart. The Canadian actress, director, and producer is best known for her starring role in Vikings.

Colombian film and TV actor Raba is best known for his role as Gustavo Gaviria in the Netflix series Narcos, and has appeared in the Jennifer Garner led action thriller Peppermint and the Netflix series Distro Salvage.

Voltage Pictures is handling the international distribution rights to The Minuteman, Lorenz' followup to his directorial debut Trouble with the Curve, starring Eastwood, Amy Adams and John Goodman. The film also returns Neeson to the action pic arena after his starring role in the Taken trilogy and other movie credits like Widows, Schindler’s List, Michael Collins and The Grey.

The film is produced by Tai Duncan, Mark Williams, Warren Goz and Eric Gold. James Masciello will executive produce, alongside Nicolas Chartier and Jonathan Deckter.

Neeson is repped by CAA. Winnick is repped by Alchemy Entertainment and CAA. Raba is repped by The Gersh Agency and Impression Entertainment.