Kathie Lee Gifford, Kelly Ripa, Mary Hart, Jimmy Kimmel, Hoda Kotb and More Pay Tribute to Regis Philbin

The iconic talk show host's life and career was celebrated with heartfelt tributes across social media.

Regis Philbin, the longrunning host of talk shows and game shows such as Who Wants to be a Millionaire died on Friday night of natural causes at the age of 88, according to a family statement on Saturday.

Following the news, Hollywood figures took to social media to pay tribute to the talk show host who entertained audiences on the small screen for over 60 years. Alongside Kathie Lee Gifford, Kelly Ripa, Mary Hart and more, Philbin hosted live morning programs in Los Angeles and New York from the early 1970s through 2011.

Gifford wrote on Twitter, "REGIS. There will never be another." Meanwhile on Instagram, Ripa posted a photo of herself with Philbin and Ryan Seacrest, writing alongside it, "We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years."

She continued, "We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world in a better place."

"Regis made me co-host of the short lived Regis Philbin Show in 1981," said Hart in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Ironically, the cancellation directly led to my thirty years hosting Entertainment Tonight. “Anyone of us who had the privilege of working with Reeeeg were made to feel like part of his family. Regis was loved because he loved people and they knew it. He had a special ingenuity with his wit, insight and relatability. “Joy was always such an important partner in everything he did. I grieve for her. Regis cannot be replaced."

Hoda Kotb shared a photo with her Today co-host Gifford, writing of Philbin's passing, "Heartbroken. We will miss you Regis."

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel also wrote a tribute to the legendary television host. "Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much." Kimmel, who currently hosts the revived Who Wants to be a Millionaire on ABC, also posted a photo of himself embracing Philbin on Instagram.

"Regis is in the same category as Carson," wrote David Letterman. "Superlative. He was on our show a million times, always the best guest we ever had, charming, lovable and could take a punch. When he retired I lost interest in television. I love him."

Bob Iger wrote on social media he was "heartbroken" to hear that "longtime colleague and friend" Philbin had passed away. "Regis graced us with warmth, humor & a self-deprecating wit, always bringing happiness to us all. Our hearts go out to Joy and to his family. Rest In Peace, Regis," the Walt Disney Company executive chairman added.

"We are heartbroken to hear that a long time colleague & friend, #regisphilbin passed away at the age of 88. Regis graced us with warmth, humor & a self-deprecating wit, always bringing happiness to us all. Our hearts go out to Joy and to his family. Rest In Peace, Regis."

Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Twitter, "Regis Philbin spent more time on television than almost anyone. And we were all better for it. Sending love to his family and to his fans."

Piers Morgan remembered Philbin as "one of the smartest, funniest, most entertaining & talented TV presenters to ever grace the small screen."

Lisa Rinna described Philbin as a "great friend and mentor" and his passing as "the end of an era" on social media. She also wrote, " I will never forget your generosity of spirit sweet Regis. You changed my life and I will never forget the lessons you taught me. You showed me how to fly. May you Rest In Peace with the angels."

Josh Gad shared his condolences on Twitter, writing "This one hurts. A staple in our household growing up, his joy was infectious and his hosting skills among the greatest I’ve ever seen. Whether on "Live" or leading "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" he was always captivating & hilarious. #RIPRegis."

See these tributes and more below.

We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bWpJUu9jym — LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) July 25, 2020

REGIS. There will never be another. — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) July 25, 2020

Heartbroken. We will miss you regis pic.twitter.com/kB8oag8BFO — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 25, 2020

This one hurts. A staple in our household growing up, his joy was infectious and his hosting skills among the greatest I’ve ever seen. Whether on “Live” or leading “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” he was always captivating & hilarious. #RIPRegis https://t.co/PoajN1yb3W — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 25, 2020

Regis was a legendary figure in TV. There was no one like him. I used to love watching him. He was always up, always genuine, always real. God bless, Regis. #ripregis #RegisPhilbin https://t.co/mJyWwT9FJ4 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 25, 2020

The end of an era. A great friend and mentor. I will never forget your generosity of spirit sweet Regis.



You changed my life and I will never forget the lessons you taught me. You showed me how to fly.



May you Rest In Peace with the angels.#RIP #RegisPhilbin pic.twitter.com/rVOKVAF42v — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) July 25, 2020

Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 25, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of Regis Philbin. Condolences to his wife Joy. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 25, 2020

RIP REGIS!!! A real icon. Nothing will ever top Regis and @KathieLGifford as a morning show. Nothing! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 25, 2020

rip to the van nest BX legend regis philbin — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 25, 2020

RIP Regis Philbin. A consummate gentleman and professional. It was always wonderful being in your presence. A class act. Rest well https://t.co/XNiC2TIWah — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 25, 2020

Regis Philbin spent more time on television than almost anyone. And we were all better for it. Sending love to his family and his fans. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 25, 2020

I truly believed that #RegisPhilbin would be a presence with us forever. He was a fun, funny, charming man. On the occasions I got to be with him, he was always a bright light, endlessly interesting and interested in everyone. Sympathy to his loved ones. #ripregisphilbin — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 25, 2020

What a loss- The wonderful Regis Philbin. I met him in 1985 when I was on the “Rodney Dangerfield Young Comedians Special” and we loved each other ever since. Such a TV icon and above all, a good man. My sympathies to Joy and all of his children and friends. — bob saget (@bobsaget) July 25, 2020

Incredibly sad to hear about the death of the great Regis Philbin. Got to know him when he hosted Season 1 of ⁦@AGT⁩ and he was one of the smartest, funniest, most entertaining & talented TV presenters to ever grace the small screen. Was so kind & generous to me. RIP. pic.twitter.com/zKpXdOZrmG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 25, 2020

Regis is in the same category as Carson. Superlative. He was on our show a million times, always the best guest we ever had, charming, lovable and could take a punch. When he retired I lost interest in television. I love him. — Letterman (@Letterman) July 25, 2020

God Bless, Regis Philbin. I feel so lucky to have been interviewed by him. He always asked the most thoughtful / funny questions and was genuinely as nice on air as he was off air. My heart goes out to his family and everyone who loved him. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) July 25, 2020

Regis Philbin was such a prolific talent. He could do it all, and we loved him for it. I will miss him every day. My heartfelt condolences to Joy and his family. pic.twitter.com/SUSyEdReS7 — Larry King (@kingsthings) July 25, 2020