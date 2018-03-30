Kathleen Gallagher Promoted at Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Gallagher is upped to executive vp and managing director, North America, as long-time exec Dick Longwell retires.

Kathleen Gallagher on Friday was named executive vp and managing director for North America at Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, replacing Dick Longwell as he retires after 20 years with the studio.

Gallagher is taking on the newly created role as she leads UPHE's physical home entertainment business. That includes sales, operations, finance, customer marketing and distribution partnerships across North America.

The promotion, unveiled by UPHE president Eddie Cunningham, comes as Longwell, who has held senior sales and distribution roles since joining Universal in 1998, retires.

"She is a talented executive with a deep knowledge of the home entertainment landscape, making her the ideal choice to lead UPHE's North American retail business into the future," Cunningham said in a statement. Gallagher was recently senior vp of sales, customer marketing and category management for UPHE's U.S. physical sell-through and rental businesses.

She started at Universal in 2000. Cunningham also paid tribute to Longwell: "Dick has been an exceptional leader and collaborator, expertly guiding our domestic business through change during the last two years. While it is tough to see him go, we are grateful for the invaluable contributions he has made to UPHE's advancement and wish him well in his next chapter."