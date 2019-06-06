Kathleen Kennedy Elected Chair of AFI Board of Trustees

The producer and Lucasfilm president succeeds Howard Stringer, who has served as chair since 1999.

Kathleen Kennedy has been elected chair of the AFI Board of Trustees.

The producer and Lucasfilm president succeeds Howard Stringer, who has served as chair since 1999. Robert A. Daly will remain as chair of the AFI Board of Directors, a position he has held since 2009.

“It is a distinct honor to be elected as chair of the AFI Board of Trustees,” said Kennedy in a statement. “AFI’s commitment to the power of storytelling — coupled with its profound respect for the past — is an inspiration in our modern day, and I look forward to working with the Trustees and the incomparable Bob Daly with the goal to shine an even greater light upon the impact these stories have in our nation and around the world,” she added.

Kennedy will lead the AFI Trustees to set the Institute’s priorities and guide its national education programs.