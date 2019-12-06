Kathleen Kennedy to Receive BAFTA Fellowship

The Fellowship is the British Academy's highest honor, and will be presented at the upcoming BAFTA film awards.

Kathleen Kennedy is to receive the BAFTA Fellowship at the BAFTA film awards.

The British Academy's highest honor, the Fellowship is given to individuals in "recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television," and will be presented to the Lucasfilm president and Amblin co-founder on Feb. 2.

“British filmmaking has always played a significant role in both my life and career," said Kennedy, whose long list of credits across a 40-year career includes all of the Disney-backed Star Wars titles (including the most recent addition, The Mandalorian), plus the Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones franchises, to name just a few.

"The boundless creative vision of artists such as Tom Stoppard, David Lean, Chris Nolan, Stephen Daldry and Peter Morgan continues to inspire me. The recent Star Wars movies – all shot on sound stages and locations across the U.K. – are just the latest opportunities that I’ve had the privilege to work with British crews and filmmakers, which began in 1980 with Raiders of the Lost Ark and continued with Temple of Doom, Empire of the Sun, Young Sherlock Holmes, War Horse, The Adventures of Tintin, and others."

Kennedy added: "I am deeply honored to receive the Fellowship from BAFTA, and am incredibly thankful to have worked with so many talented members of our extended family in the British filmmaking community."

Previous honorees include Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Elizabeth Taylor, Stanley Kubrick, Billy Wilder, Ken Loach, Michael Caine, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Christopher Lee, Martin Scorsese, Michael Powell & Emeric Pressburger, Helen Mirren, Sidney Poitier, Mel Brooks and Ridley Scott. Thelma Schoonmaker received the Fellowship at the 2019 BAFTA film awards.

“I’m delighted that we are recognizing Kathleen Kennedy’s impressive career with a BAFTA Fellowship. Her contribution to filmmaking has been exceptional," said Amanda Berry, BAFTA Chief Executive of BAFTA. "She is a trailblazer who has opened the door for many people to join the industry, and the number of iconic cinematic moments she has helped bring to the big screen has enriched the industry and enthralled the cinema–loving public."

Added BAFTA's film committee chair Marc Samuelson: “Through all her productions in the U.K., Kathleen Kennedy has led the industry in her commitment to encouraging training, inclusion and diversity at all levels of crew and cast. She has happily shouldered the responsibility which falls to these major productions and her personal impact on improving the range of superb, available, behind-the-camera talent is second to none."