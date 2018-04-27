Kathy Bates, Eva Green and Ed Skrein Join Sci-Fi Thriller 'A Patriot'

Dan Pringle is attached to direct, with The Exchange introducing the indie to foreign buyers at Cannes.

Eva Green, Oscar-winner Kathy Bates and Ed Skrein are set to star in the sci-fi thriller A Patriot.

Film sales and financing firm The Exchange will introduce the indie, to be directed by Dan Pringle, to foreign buyers at Cannes. Pringle and Toby Rushton wrote the screenplay for The Patriot, with Adam Merrifield and John Giwa-Amu producing and Angus Finney executive producing.

The film takes place in a future authoritarian state that has walled itself away from a world ravaged by climate chaos and resource wars. The Patriot follows an unquestioning border corp captain Kate Jones (Green) as she fights to defend the purity of the population, until a chance discovery makes her doubt the authorities she has pledged her allegiance and life to protect.

"With great talent attached to this powerful storyline, A Patriot will surely garner global theatrical distribution,” The Exchange CEO Brian O’Shea said in a statement.

Green is represented by Tavistock Wood Management and UTA. Bates is repped by ICM. And Skrein is repped by 42, CAA and Bloom, Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman.