Kathy Griffin Blasts Trump for "Lying" About Abundance of Coronavirus Tests

While in a hospital isolation ward room receiving treatment for "unbearably painful symptoms," comedian Kathy Griffin on Wednesday responded to President Donald Trump's tweet in which he alleged that the U.S. has performed "more [coronavirus] testing than any other nation." After calling him out for lying, she shared a personal note about being unable to obtain a test for the coronavirus due to certain restrictions in place.

Trump's initial tweet read, "Just reported that the United States has done far more "testing" than any other nation, by far! In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job."

Replied Griffin in a tweet, "He's lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL SYMPTOMS. The hospital couldn't test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence taskforce) restrictions." She included a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed with a mask over her nose and mouth.

The online interaction between the comedian and the president has not continued beyond this point, though both tweets are receiving engagement.

He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST https://t.co/18fRiOBsdN pic.twitter.com/0sU9fHu4r0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2020

Griffin's message was retweeted over 8,000 times and received tens of thousands of comments in support. The comedian, whose mother Maggie — a familiar face in many of the comedian's reality shows — died earlier this month, has been vocal about the coronavirus pandemic on social media, often retweeting news articles and tweets from news anchors such as Rachel Maddow.

