Kathy Griffin Marries Longtime Boyfriend Randy Bick in Surprise New Year's Wedding

Lily Tomlin officiated the ceremony, held at the couple's home.

Kathy Griffin ushered in the new year with a surprise wedding.

The comedian posted a video of herself alongside longtime boyfriend Randy Bick on New Year's Eve in which the two told her followers that they were planning to get married in the early hours of 2020.



"Happy New Year — and, surprise! We’re getting married!" the couple said together. "Tonight, after midnight," Griffin said, as Bick added: "She said yes."

A couple hours after midnight, she posted an update, writing: "The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing."

The tweet included a short video of the first few moments of the ceremony, showing Tomlin officiating inside Griffin and Bick's home.

"What was supposed to be a shallow, 'toot it and boot it' one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful," Tomlin began. "They stayed together. Then they couldn't stay away from one another."

The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

Griffin also replied to a follower who asked her if the whole thing was a "bit": "Haha! NOT a bit. But there will be humorous elements to the ceremony. I’ll probably post a minute of it before we go to bed and finally consummate our relationship after eight years."

Her dress was a shiny, white, short-sleeved gown with a black ribbon around the waist. Griffin tweeted that she had worn the same dress on their first formal date, in 2011, and that Bick had chosen that particular gown for the ceremony.

"I asked Randy to pick out which ever one of my long dresses was his favorite for any reason. He picked out this dress and showed me this photo [of their first date]. Romance is hotttt again," she tweeted.

A) This was our first formal date in September 2011! We are in the back of a limo provided by the one only @GloriaEstefan because her team arranged for me to surprise her as a back up “dancer” when she performed at the Alma awards! pic.twitter.com/Z9kNaQHFpY — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

Incidentally, Griffin was synonymous with New Year's Eve for years as the co-host of CNN's live broadcast alongside Anderson Cooper. She was fired in 2017 after photos were released showing the comedian holding up a bloody head that resembled President Donald Trump. Andy Cohen has stepped in as Cooper's co-host for the live broadcast.

Griffin was previously married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006; he appeared on her reality show, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.