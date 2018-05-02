Katie Couric Doesn't Think "Full Extent" of Matt Lauer Story Has Been "Truly Reported"

"A lot of stuff gets misreported and blown out of proportion," the former 'Today' co-anchor told Wendy Williams.

Katie Couric, who co-hosted the Today show with Matt Lauer for 15 years, told Wendy Williams that things haven't been easy for those close to him following reports of his alleged sexual misconduct.

"Well, you know, it’s been a very painful time for a lot of people who worked with Matt, knew him, really care about him, and who never witnessed or experienced any of this behavior that is now obviously being talked about," Couric told Williams, echoing her initial statement about Lauer's alleged conduct.

NBC News ousted Lauer in late November as a result of an internal complaint about "inappropriate sexual behavior." Multiple women have accused Lauer of sexual harassment.

"I don’t know the full extent of all these things that happened," Couric said. "I can only talk about my personal experience, and I was always treated respectfully and appropriately."

Williams asked Couric if she thought Lauer could ever return to television. "That's really not for me to say, Wendy," Couric replied. "I think that sort of depends on the path he chooses, and how he decides to handle what has happened."

Couric added that she doesn't think the "full extent" of what happened has been "truly revealed."

When Williams brought up a report about a secret button Lauer had under his desk, which allowed him to lock his office door, Couric said she thinks "a lot of stuff gets misreported and blown out of proportion."

"I don't know what was happening, but a lot of NBC executives had those buttons that opened and closed doors," Couric said. "It was really just a privacy thing."

She continued, "I think it was just an executive perk that some people opted to have, but I don’t think it was a nefarious thing, and I think that’s been misconstrued."

Williams didn't appear to believe Couric. "Listen, we agree to disagree," the host said.

NBC sources told The Hollywood Reporter in December that such buttons are common and open and close the door, not lock it.