Sheila Nevins, Katie Couric, Nancy Dubuc Among Peabody Awards' New East Coast Board of Directors

The organization, which recognizes compelling and empowering stories across radio, TV and digital media, recently handed out awards for its 2019 winners in New York.

The Peabody Awards has established an East Coast division of its board of directors, with Sheila Nevins, Katie Couric and Nancy Dubuc among the industry leaders added to the group.

Other high-profile figures joining the East Coast board, chaired by former Time Inc. editor-in-chief John Huey, include producer Maria Cuomo Cole, PBS CEO Paula Kerger and NYU professor Jay Rosen.

The board will provide "intellectual and idea capital and actively assist with broadening the organization’s relations and visibility with media industries, nonprofits, policy makers and the public," the Peabody organization said in announcing the appointments.

“This new board serves as a complement to our existing West Coast board and brings the totality of what we do into focus,” Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones said in a statement. “Their collective experience in journalism, documentary filmmaking, radio and podcasting, nonprofit management and issue-conscious work reflects the diverse constituencies we partner with and promote. We welcome their participation, and appreciate the board’s guidance and leadership in Peabody’s advocacy for engagement and conversation around transformative media programming year-round.”

The East Coast board joins an existing West Coast slate, separate from the board of jurors that selects the Peabody Awards winners, that features such industry figures as Ted Sarandos, Steve Mosko, Peter Roth, Casey Bloys, David Nevins, Jennifer Salke, Paul Telegdy, John Landgraf and others.

The board had their first meeting prior to the recent Peabody Awards ceremony in New York. Both Couric and Nevins presented awards during the ceremony earlier this month.

A full list of the East Coast Peabody board members follows:

John Huey, Former Editor-in-Chief, Time Inc. (Chair)

Philip Balboni, CEO and Co-Executive Editor, Daily Chatter; Founder, GlobalPost

Diana Barrett, Founder, The Fledgling Fund

Caty Borum Chattoo, Director, Center for Media & Social Impact

Katie Couric, Journalist and Author

Maria Cuomo Cole, Producer

Nancy Dubuc, CEO, Vice Media

Kerri Hoffman, CEO, PRX

Dave Isay, President and Founder, StoryCorps

Paula Kerger, President and CEO, PBS

Pat Mitchell, CEO and Producer; Founder, TEDWomen & Chair, Sundance Institute board

Sheila Nevins, President, MTV Documentary Films

Michele Norris-Johnson, Founding Director, The Race Card Project & Former NPR Host

Jay Rosen, Professor, New York University

Malika Saada Saar, Senior Counsel, Civil and Human Rights, Google

Kashif Shaikh, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Pillars Fund

Neil Shapiro, President and CEO, WNET New York Public Media

Marcia Smith, Co-Founder and President, Firelight Media