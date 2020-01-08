Katie Holmes Contends With Evil Doll in 'Brahms: The Boy 2' Trailer

Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman and Ralph Ineson also star in the sequel to 2016's 'The Boy.'

Katie Holmes suspects her son's new toy is evil in the trailer for STX Entertainment's Brahms: The Boy 2.

The sequel to 2016's The Boy follows a young family that moves into the Heelshire mansion, unaware of the home's dark history. Their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, which is an eerily life-like doll he names Brahms.

Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman and Ralph Ineson also star in the horror film. William Brent Bell returned to direct the sequel, which is produced by Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Eric Reid, Gary Lucchesi and Richard Wright, Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee.

Once the family moves in to their new home, Jude (Convery) finds the life-like doll buried in the yard. As Jude becomes closer to the doll, Liza (Holmes) grows skeptical of the conversations her son has with Brahms. Despite her attempts to separate Jude from the doll, Jude continues to play with the doll as violent incidents occur.

The trailer concludes with Liza coming face to face with Brahms. The doll's eyes roll to the back of his head and black insects fly out of his mouth.

Brahms: The Boy 2 will hit theaters Feb. 21. Watch the full trailer above.