Katie Holmes, Jason Wu, Tan France and More Attend Instagram-Friendly A. Human Exhibit

Brian Atwood and Kelly Rutherford were among the other guests checking out the inaugural presentation by Simon Huck's Society of Spectacle.

If you’re someone who is convinced that smartphones will someday be implanted on our wrists, Simon Huck’s just-opened art exhibit is the perfect bridge to that idea.

On Tuesday night Katie Holmes, Jason Wu, Kelly Rutherford, Brian Atwood and Queer Eye’s Tan France were among the guests checking out A. Human, the inaugural presentation by Huck’s Society of Spectacle, or SOS. The PR magnate and Kardashian BFF created SOS as a brand to tell unique stories through immersive art installations.

Kim Kardashian, wearing a seemingly implanted necklace, and Chrissy Teigen, sprouting Black Swan-like wings, are among the influencers who recently have been teasing A. Human on Instagram. “I’ve been an experience junkie my whole life, and I wanted to do an exhibit set in the future, but I didn’t want to do dark and dystopian,” Huck explained at Tuesday’s preview; located in a SoHo pop-up space, the event opens to the public today and runs through Sept. 30. “I thought about how to do a futuristic exhibit that also feels optimistic, so I chose the future of fashion and the future of self-expression.”

A. Human asks the question: Instead of changing your clothes, what if you could effortlessly modify parts of your body with stylish accents? Instead of shoes, for example, what about sculptural, nautilus-shaped heels that could be fused to your feet? Huck worked with artists like creative director and frequent Lady Gaga collaborator Nicola Formichetti, who fashioned alien-like sculptured shoulders, titled “The Pinnacle,” that also put one in mind of something you might spot on an Alexander McQueen or Balmain runway, while makeup artist Isamaya French crafted enamel tooth overlays dubbed “The Ivory.” The exhibit showcases many of the pieces on live models positioned within Plexiglas cases.

“I wanted to work with real visionaries,” Huck noted of his collaborators. “We developed a criteria: First and foremost, none of these modifications would make you feel uncomfortable. We wanted to stay within the realm of fantasy and self-expression.”

The Instagram-friendly exhibit also features plenty of selfie opportunities, including the oversized “Stole” of human hands and a twisting floor-to-ceiling orange hair braid titled “Rapunzel.” Interactive components allow you to design your own body modifications in a floral-bedecked room, while another section invites you to create a bespoke human heart that can be custom-printed on a T-shirt.

Indeed, like any museum experience, visitors exit through the gift shop, where T-shirts, mugs, or candles resembling those funky heels are available for purchase. “We want everyone to have an incredible time while also asking themselves: What is the future of fashion?” Huck said. “Fashion is so progressive these days; everything is moving so fast. Who’s to say how far this could be from reality?”

A. Human is located at 48 Mercer St.; admission is $40 per person or $70 per person for limited “After Hours” tickets that include cocktails. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ahumanbody.com.