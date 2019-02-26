Katy Perry Shares Orlando Bloom Engagement Story

The singer and the actor, who got engaged on Valentine's Day, first met over an In-N-Out Burger at the Golden Globes, Perry shared.

Love is in the air for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

"I'm very happy," Perry told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night when speaking about her engagement to Bloom for the first time in public. Sharing details of their courtship, Perry told the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host that an In-N-Out Burger actually brought them together three years ago at the Golden Globe Awards.

"He stole one off of my table. I was sitting with Denzel Washington and he took it and I was like, 'Who... oh, you're so hot. Fine, take it,'" she recalled. "Then I saw him at a party and I was like, 'How are those onions resting on your molars?' He was like, 'I like you.' Then, you know, cut to!"

Perry said she had input on the ring (more on that below) and that a special Valentine's Day date led to their engagement.

"We went to dinner and I thought we were going to see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter. It was really sweet. He asked me to marry him in a helicopter," she said. "We landed on a rooftop and my whole family was there, and friends. He did so well."

Perry initially tipped the world off to the happy news when she took to Instagram after Valentine's Day. Accompanied by the caption "Full bloom," the singer posted a close-up image of the couple surrounded by heart-shaped balloons as she showed off her flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a pink jewel in the center.

Bloom later shared the same photo of his Instagram account. He simply captioned the photo, "Lifetimes."

The actor seemed to tease the engagement when he posted a romantic quote on his Instagram account one day earlier.

“A shallow person will have only shallow relationships. Real love is not one person clinging to another, it can only be fostered between two strong people secure in their individuality," the quote read. "Antoine de Saint- Exupery, author of The Little Prince wrote in a work called Wind, Sand and Stars, ‘Love is not two people gazing at each other, but two people looking ahead together in the same direction.”

“Wisdom for Modern Life by Daisaku Ikeda,” he captioned the photo. “February 14, 2019 got nothin but love for ya’ll."

The pair first starting dating in Jan. 2016. They eventually split in Feb. 2017 before rumors began that they had reconciled their relationship in Jan. 2018. Perry later confirmed that she and Bloom were back together in May 2018.

The engagement marks the second marriage for both Perry and Bloom. Perry was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, while Bloom was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. Bloom shares a son, Flynn, with Kerr.