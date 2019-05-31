Katy Perry Returns With "Never Really Over" Song, Video

The rousing, ethereal clip is the pop superstar's first new solo music since 2017.

Katycats, time to purr. Katy Perry is back!

The pop superstar just dropped “Never Really Over,” her first new solo music since 2017.

Shot near Malibu by Philippa Price (St. Vincent, BANKS), the accompanying video sees Katy sporting long blonde hair and undergoing all sorts of wacky therapies to recover from a broken heart.

Ultimately, she rebounds and finds her happiness flapping about in a butterfly-effect dress with a colorful cult who dance and frolic in a park. It's a proper trip.

At the top of the song, she sings: “I'm losing my self control/ Yeah, you start and I trickle back in/ But I don’t wanna fall down the rabbit hole Cross my heart, I won't do it again.”

Perry’s "365" collaborator Zedd is on board as a producer, along with Dreamlab, and the EDM star joins Dan Haywood, Leah Haywood, Dagny, Gino Barletta, Michelle Buzz, Jason Gill, Hayley Warner and, of course, Perry, as co-writers.

The rousing song, Katy explains in a statement announcing the new track, explores the nature of friendships. “All of our relationships -- from first love, through failed love, to great love -- all become a part of you,” she says, “so that none are ever really over, and once you accept both the dark and the light, you may find that the darkness brought you to the light.”

There’s no word yet on when Perry will release her fourth solo album, the followup to 2017’s Billboard 200 chart leader Witness.

Watch the music video for “Never Really Over” below.

This story first appeared on billboard.com