Katy Perry Reveals Apparent Pregnancy in 'Never Worn White' Music Video

Following her music video dropping, the singer shared on Twitter, "omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore."

Katy Perry revealed a baby bump in a music video for her new song "Never Worn White" on Wednesday, and is pregnant according to various reports.

In an Instagram post following her music video dropping, Perry wrote "Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer." On Twitter, the singer also shared, "omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore."

This will be Perry's first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, who has a nine-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

In the music video, Perry is seen in all white singing, "I've never worn white, but I want to get it right, yeah I really want to try with you."

"Never Worn White" follows previously-released songs "Small Talk" and "Harleys in Hawaii."

Watch the video below.