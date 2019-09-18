Katy Perry Calls Taylor Swift Feud a "Misunderstanding," Credits Fans for Helping Them Make Amends

"I'm all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness," Perry said about the feud while visiting 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Wednesday.

"We made amends," Perry said of her years-long rift with Swift. When DeGeneres admitted that she didn't know what the tiff was about, Perry said that it was a "misunderstanding."

Perry said that both of their fan bases escalated the drama. "We have such big groups of people that like to follow us, so they started turning against each other a little bit, too, and it was a little unfortunate," she said. "We made amends, and I'm all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness and confront someone that you may have an issue with or a problem with and talk it out."

While Perry and Swift's feud became public knowledge in 2014, Perry put an end to the drama in 2018 when she sent Swift an olive branch while Swift was on the Reputation stadium tour. The two later publicly buried the hatchet when Perry made a surprise cameo in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video.

"We started seeing each other out and about, and I just would walk up to her and say, 'Hey. How are you?'" she said. "We have so much in common, and there's probably only 10 people in the world that have the same things in common. I was like, 'We should really be friends over that and share our strengths and our weaknesses and our challenges."'

"We can help each other get through a lot because it's not as easy as it seems sometimes," she added.

Perry also opened up about her relationship with fiance Orlando Bloom during the appearance.

"He is the kindest man I've ever met," she said of Bloom. "He's such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally and physically."

The singer added that living with Bloom's eight-year-old son has made her into a morning person. "I used to not wake up until 11 a.m. and now I'm in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m.," she said. "I guess this has definitely matured me."