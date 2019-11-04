Kay Cannon to Direct 'Del & Charna' Comedy Improv Biopic

The 'Blockers' filmmaker will recall the unlikely pairing of Chicago improv genius Del Close and comedy theater owner Charna Halpern.

Kay Cannon, who directed Blockers and wrote the Pitch Perfect movies, is set to direct the upcoming comedy industry biopic film Del & Charna for Red Crown Productions.

Rich Talarico and Alex Fendrich will write the movie screenplay about the unlikely pairing of Chicago improv legend Del Close and comedy theater owner Charna Halpern. Del & Charna will recall the partners overcoming adversity to establish improv comedy in Chicago as an art form, and launching the careers of many Second City comedy performers, writers and directors.

The film will be produced by Daniel Crown, Yoni Liebling, Cannon and Laverne McKinnon, and will be executive produced by Irene Marquette.

'We are thrilled to bring the story of Del Close and Charna Halpern, two comedic icons to the screen and explore how their evolving relationship impacted the history of comedy and influenced future performers,” said Red Crown Productions founder Daniel Crown in a statement.

Cannon and McKinnon, co-founders of K&L Productions, added that they welcomed being able to recall the origins of an iconic comedy industry partnership. "Improv has been such an instrumental part of our lives that we’re incredibly honored to tell this special, unique story with the blessing of Charna Halpern," they said in a statement.

Cannon is also the creator and showrunner of Netflix series Girlboss.

"My life with Del was always funny, sometimes scary and extremely profound. I'm overjoyed to finally share our story with the world,” Halpern added in her own statement.

Close, who died in 1999, aged 64 years, coached comedy greats like Mike Nichols, Shelly Berman, Fred Willard, Joe Flaherty, John Belushi, John Candy, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Vince Vaughn, Tina Fey and Stephen Colbert.