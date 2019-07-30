Kaya Scodelario, Rufus Sewell Cast in Amazon, BBC Agatha Christie Adaptation 'Pale Horse'

The two-part drama for BBC One has begun filming with an ensemble cast.

The next Agatha Christie adaptation from Amazon and the BBC has found its ensemble cast.

The Man in the High Castle's Rufus Sewell and Kaya Scodelario, recently seen in Crawl and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, have joined The Pale Horse, alongside Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster), Sean Pertwee (Gotham, Elementary), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve), Poppy Gilbert (Call The Midwife), Madeleine Bowyer (Black Mirror) and Ellen Robertson (Snowflake).

Sarah Woodward (Queens of Mystery), Georgina Campbell (His Dark Materials, Black Mirror) and Claire Skinner (Outnumbered, Vanity Fair) will also star, while completing the cast are Rita Tushingham (Vera), Sheila Atim (Girl From the North Country) and Kathy Kiera Clarke (Derry Girls), who will play a trio of witches.

The Pale Horse, adapted by Sarah Phelps, follows detective Mark Easterbrook (Sewell) as he tries to uncover the mystery of a list of names found in the shoe of a dead woman. His investigation leads him to the peculiar village of Much Deeping, and The Pale Horse, the home of a trio of rumored witches. Word has it that the witches can do away with wealthy relatives by means of the dark arts, but as the bodies mount up, Mark is certain there has to be a rational explanation.

Filming on the two-part drama has begun in and around the British city of Bristol and is being directed by Leonora Lonsdale (Beast) and produced by Ado Yoshizaki Cassuto (City of Tiny Lights).

“We are thrilled that filming is now underway on The Pale Horse for BBC One," said Tommy Bulfin, BBC Drama commissioning editor. "Sarah’s brilliant scripts and her unique take on the famous Agatha Christie stories have once again attracted an array of top and exciting talent.”

Added James Prichard, executive producer and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited: "This adaptation feels like nothing we have done before. This is a very different story from most that my great grandmother wrote, and Sarah has taken it to new heights. The cast, with the likes of Rufus Sewell and Bertie Carvel, is superlative, and it should be a highly entertaining drama."

The Pale Horse is a Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited drama for BBC One. Executive producers are Phelps, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen; Prichard and Akpabio for Agatha Christie Limited; and Tommy Bulfin for BBC.

Amazon Prime Video is the U.S. co-production partner, and Endeavor Content will handle sales in all territories internationally.