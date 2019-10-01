Oscars: Kazakhstan Selects 'Golden Throne' for Best International Feature Category

The film is the second part of an epic series of the same name telling the story of the rise of the Kazakh nation in the times of the medieval Khanate.

Kazakhstan has submitted Rustem Abdrashev's latest film in a series telling the epic story of the foundation of the Kazakh nation, Kazakh Khanate - Golden Throne, for consideration for the best international feature film category at the 2020 Oscars.

Set during the 15th century Kazakh Khanate, the Game of Thrones-esque swashbuckling tale is the second in a series of films launched with Diamond Sword two years ago.

Two ten-part television series have also been produced.

The choice of an historical film with nation-building themes (based on Kazakh classic novel The Nomads by Ilyas Esenberlin) comes six months after Kazakhstan's long-serving president Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down after 30 years in office.

The director is closely connected to Nazarbayev and a few years ago shot a hagiography about him, Way of the Leader.

Golden Throne is produced by Abdrashev's Kazakhfilm and CentauRus Productions, and international sales are being handled by London's Amadeus Entertainment.

Kazakhstan first submitted a film to the Academy Awards in 1992 and has put up a film every year since 2006, gaining three nominations, including making the January shortlist in 2009 for Kelin and the December shortlist in 2018 for Ayka.

The 92nd Academy Awards take place on Feb. 9, 2020.