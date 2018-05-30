Keanu Reeves, Daniel Dae Kim Join Netflix Rom-Com From Ali Wong, Randall Park

Also new to the cast is Charlyne Yi and 'Deadpool' breakout Karan Soni.

Keanu Reeves and Daniel Dae Kim will star in the Netflix rom-com, Always Be My Maybe, from Ali Wong and Randall Park.

Wong and Park star in the feature as childhood sweethearts who have a falling out and don’t speak for 15 years. They reconnect as adults when Sasha, now a celebrity chef opening a restaurant in San Francisco, runs into Marcus, a happily struggling musician still living at home working for his dad. The old sparks are still there but can they adapt to each other’s world?

Also new to the cast is Deadpool breakout Karan Soni and Charlyne Yi, as well as Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, James Saito, Lyrics Born and Susan Park.

Nahnatchka Khan, who worked with Wong and Park on Fresh Off the Boat, is set to direct the feature from a script by Wong, Park and Michael Golamco.

Always Be My Maybe, which is set for a 2019 release, is being produced by Good Universe's Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman, Wong and Park. Brendan Ferguson is exec producing.