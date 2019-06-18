Keanu Reeves, Nintendo Dominate E3 Twitter Conversation (Exclusive)

The actor made a surprise appearance at Xbox's press conference, but that was just one of the biggest moments from this year's gaming convention.

Last weeks' E3 convention welcomed some of the biggest names in gaming to the Los Angeles Convention Center where they showed off highly-anticipated upcoming games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and the Final Fantasy VII remake as well as new cloud gaming streaming services like Xbox's Project xCloud.

Video game fans around the globe took to Twitter to stream and react to the biggest announcements and surprises from the convention. The social media platform has exclusively revealed to The Hollywood Reporter which games, companies and moments drove the conversation of this year's E3.

The convention captured a global audience online, and the top five regions that drove engagement on Twitter were the United States, Japan, the U.K., Spain and France.

The biggest moment of the event on Twitter was Nintendo’s press conference on Tuesday morning, which unveiled gameplay from Luigi's Mansion 3, the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and teased a Breath of the Wild sequel.

Keanu Reeves' surprise appearance at Xbox's press conference on Sunday afternoon, after the reveal that he would be starring in CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, was the second-most-tweeted-about moment, while Square Enix's debuts of new Final Fantasy VII remake gameplay and Marvel's Avengers project announcement at Monday evening's presser were third.

Nintendo earned the most tweets of any game publisher this year, followed by Xbox, Sony (impressive, considering the Japanese company was absent from this year's convention), Square Enix and Bethesda. Additionally, each major game publisher that held a press conference this year (EA on Saturday, Xbox and Bethesda on Sunday, Ubisoft and Square on Monday and Nintendo on Tuesday) earned the No. 1 spot on Twitter's trending topics list during its presentation.

Of the newly-announced titles at this year's E3, the Final Fantasy VII remake was the most-tweeted-about new game of the convention, followed by Cyberpunk 2077 and Nintendo's Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Square's Marvel’s Avengers project rounded out the top five.

The games that drove the most conversation overall this year were Pokemon (Nintendo offered new looks at the upcoming Sword and Shield editions of the long-running monster collecting game during its press conference and a playable demo was on the show floor); Epic Games blockbuster Fortnite, which had a massive booth on the convention floor and hosted its second annual celebrity pro-am tournament over the weekend; Nintendo's Splatoon and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which hosted pre-E3 tournaments; and EA and Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends, which announced its second season of content at the EA Play event the Saturday before E3.