Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd Join Working Title's 'Rebecca' Adaptation

Sam Riley and Ben Crompton have also been added to the starry lineup for Ben Wheatley's adaptation of the Daphne Du Maurier gothic classic.

Brit director Ben Wheatley's upcoming adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier's gothic classic Rebecca with powerhouse production house Working Title has added four names to its cast.

BAFTA nominee Keeley Hawes, most recently seen in BBC/Netflix hit Bodyguard, and Emmy winner and The Handmaid's Tale star Ann Dowd have joined the feature, together with Sam Riley (Free Fire) and Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones).

The quartet will appear alongside the already announced lineup of Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James and Armie Hammer.

Jane Goldman (Kingsman, Kick-Ass and the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel) has adapted the 1938 classic, which follows a newly-married young woman who visits her husband’s imposing family estate on a bleak English coast, where she finds herself battling the shadow of his dead first wife — the mysterious Rebecca — whose legacy continues to haunt the house. Nira Park produces alongside Working Title's Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan.

Production of Rebecca is due to kick off in June across the U.K. and France.

Hawes is repped by Troika and LINK Entertainment, Dowd by Innovative and Principal Entertainment and Riley by WME and Tavistock Wood.