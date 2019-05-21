Cannes: Keira Knightley's 'Misbehaviour' Sells Wide

The Miss World movie also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Keeley Hawes.

Keira Knightley's beauty pageant film Misbehaviour has sold across multiple territories after the first footage was screened in Cannes.

The 1970s-set story sold strong around the world, with the title taken for Germany, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Poland and CIS in Europe; Japan and Korea in Asia; the Middle East and South Africa.

Directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, the film co-stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lesley Manville and Keeley Hawes. It follows the birth of the women's movement in the U.K. surrounding the controversy of the Miss World pageant in 1970.

The film is currently in postproduction and set for a 2020 release. It's co-produced by Pathe, BBC, BFI and Ingenious, produced by Left Bank Pictures.

Pathe's out of competition Cannes entry La Belle Epoque, starring Guillaume Canet, Daniel Auteuil, Doria Tillier and Fanny Ardant has also sold across Europe, to Germany, Italy, Spain, CIS, Portugal, Romania, Hungary, Greece and Belgium, as well as Latin America and Japan.

The film, produced by Pathe, Orange Studio and Les Films du Kiosque, follows a man able to relive the best moments of his life. It's set for a November release.

The big budget Eiffel, set at $22 million, follows the birth of the famed French tower and stars Romain Duris and Brit Emma Mackey in her French-language debut. It starts shooting this summer and has presold to Germany, Japan, CIS, Portugal and Israel.

