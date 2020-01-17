Keira Knightley, 'Jojo Rabbit' Lead Roman Griffin Davis Teaming on Christmas Film

'Kingsman' director Matthew Vaughn's Marv Films is producing alongside Trudie Styler.

The Jojo Rabbit breakouts are already lining up their next projects.

While Archie Yates has been tapped for the Home Alone reboot, now its the turn of the lead in Taika Waititi's dark comedy – Jojo himself – Roman Griffin Davis.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the 12-year-old Golden Globe nominee is to star alongside Keira Knightley in an upcoming Christmas film.

The as-yet-untitled project is being produced by Matthew Vaughn's Marv Films, the company behind the Kingsman franchise, alongside Trudie Styler.

Griffin Davis' mother, writer/director Camille Griffin, is set to direct the film from her own script.

Knightley, most recently seen in political thriller Official Secrets, also has the all-star comedy Misbehaviour, set around the 1970 Miss World beauty pageant, coming up.

