Keith Flint, Frontman of U.K. Dance Music Pioneers The Prodigy, Dies at 49

Thanks to 'Firestarter' and 'Breathe,' Flint became a household name in the 1990s.

Keith Flint, the iconic, wild-haired frontman of U.K. dance music pioneers The Prodigy, has died. He was 49.

The singer was found dead at his home on Monday, with British police saying that the death was "not being treated as suspicious."

After forming in 1990, The Prodigy would emerge from the U.K. rave scene to become one of the biggest British bands of the 90s, selling an estimated 30 million records worldwide. Singles such as "Firestarter" and "Breathe" – taken from their third album, 1996's The Fat of the Land, which hit the top spot in the Billboard 200 – would help push them into the mainstream and give them a huge global audience.

While much of the music was created by The Prodigy co-founder Liam Howlett, it was Flint, with his brightly coloured, often mohican hair and energetic dancing style, who would become the band's most recognisable face.

Originally a dancer, he then featured as a vocalist on U.K number one "Firestarter" and in the song's video, making him a household name in the process.

The Prodigy and Flint had recently returned to the U.K. from a tour of Australia and were due to start a U.S. tour in May.