Keith Olbermann Getting Expanded Role at ESPN

The former MSNBC host and ESPN veteran will guest anchor about 20 editions of "Sportscenter" this year as part of new deal.

Keith Olbermann, who has a long history at ESPN, is expanding his role at the network as part of a new agreement that will see him guest-anchoring approximinately 20 episodes of the 11 p.m. edition of Sportscenter. The network, which called Olbermann "one of ESPN’s most prominent and impactful commentators," made the announcement on Friday morning.

Olbermann, who has contributed to SportsCenter since January, will combine select studio assignments with on-site appearances, including calling the play-by-play for the Yankees-Astros game on Memorial Day on ESPN Radio. He'll call the play-by-play for other games and host editions of Baseball Tonight and anchor cut-ins/highlights within games.

Among his other assignments for the network: he will also host segments for SportsCenter from the MLB All-Star Game and World Series, co-host a few editions of Pardon the Interruption and make guest appearances on Outside the Lines with Bob Ley.

“Keith’s smart, creative perspective on the world of sports always informs and entertains fans,” ESPN evp, production Norby Williamson said in a prepared statement. “His varied collection of ESPN appearances over the last several months has provided a great model for utilizing his distinctive voice and this new agreement will extend his contributions even further.”

Olbermann added, “Since we started this, my 6th separate tenure with ESPN, in January, I’ve found the variety of assignments to be most the fun and energizing of all my stints. Adding stuff like being a rookie 59-year old play-by-play guy, plus the Rip Van Winkle of SportsCenter, only adds to the smorgasbord. Can’t wait, and at my age, I shouldn’t.”

Olbermann began his national career at ESPN, hosting SportsCenter between 1992 and 1997. He rose to further fame as a sharp-tongued host for MSNBC before having his contract abruptly terminated in early 2011. He returned to the network in 2013, spending two years as a show host on ESPN 2.

Most recently, Olbermann hosted a digital video series for GQ called The Resistance with Keith Olbermann. He made the decision to end the series and retire from political punditry in November 2017, he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.