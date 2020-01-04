Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Donate $500K to Help Battle Australia Wildfires

The couple, who both have roots in Australia, shared a list of links to local fire services to encourage others to make donations.

Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman are giving $500,000 to support firefighters in their battle against Australia's devastating wildfires.

"Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now," Urban and Kidman both posted on social media Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, Pink announced that she's also pledging $500,000 to fire relief efforts. "I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," she said.

The national death toll has risen to 23 people while more than 1,500 homes have been destroyed in the wildfire crisis.

- KU pic.twitter.com/9dLtNrFAne — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) January 4, 2020

