Keke Palmer Joining Michael Strahan, Sara Haines as 'GMA' Third Hour Co-Host

The third hour of the franchise will be renamed "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke."

Keke Palmer, a 26-year-old singer and actress, is joining Michael Strahan and Sara Haines as co-host of the third hour of the Good Morning America franchise, which will be renamed GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke to incorporate her.

The Scream Queens actress took a spin as co-host of the show this summer when Haines was on maternity leave.

“It’s been a blast having Keke co-host this summer," executive producer Rory Albanese said. "She brings a unique and spontaneous energy viewers love. She’s a multitalented artist, and I’m thrilled to have her join Michael and Sara every day. The three of them are a terrific team, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

"We love Keke because she stepped up to the plate and joined our family and carried the ball," Haines said.

Strahan was also effusive in his praise of Palmer, telling her, "What you have done is amazing and we appreciate you. We love you. You add to so much of what we do here. This is not just a gift for us. It’s a gift for America.”

Haines formerly served as a co-host on The View before leaving to team up with Strahan, who joined GMA in 2016 before launching the re-branded third hour of the franchise last year.

Earlier this year, the GMA Day block was renamed Strahan and Sara.