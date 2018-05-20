Kelly Clarkson Performs a Medley of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" and More Hits at the Billboard Music Awards

Clarkson sang hits from Sam Smith, Taylor swift, Kendrick Lamar and more during the opening monologue.

After her tearful tribute to the victims of the Santa Fe school shooting, Kelly Clarkson performed a delightful tribute of Billboard Hot 100 hits during her monologue at the Billboard Music Awards.

"I'm a big fan. I love all of these artists," she said. "I'm keeping my role super simple," Clarkson added of her hosting duties tonight, before she broke out into a medley of songs -- Maren Morris' "My Church," Sam Smith's "Too Good at Goodbyes," Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE.", Imagine Dragon's "Thunder," Khalid's "Young, Dumb and Broke," Bruno Mars and Cardi B's "Finesse (Remix)," Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," Shawn Mendes' "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," and Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do."

See a clip of Clarkson performing "HUMBLE." below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.