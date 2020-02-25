Kelly Clarkson to Return as Billboard Music Awards Host

The show will air live April 29 on NBC.

Kelly Clarkson is returning as the host of the Billboard Music Awards for the third year in a row. The pop star and daytime talk show host will keep the trains running on time at the 2020 BBMA, slated to air live from Las Vegas on April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The three-hour telecast will feature the year's hottest musical acts, unexpected collaborations and buzzy moments; performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

“I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family,” Clarkson said in a statement Tuesday (Feb. 25). “I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!” Clarkson has created signature musical moments in 2018 and 2019, including her unique runs through the year's biggest hits.

In addition to hosting the daytime Kelly Clarkson Show, the pop icon was back in prime time this week as a coach on season 18 of NBC's The Voice. The 2020 Billboard Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions. Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, Clarkson, Robert Deaton and Amy Thurlow are executive producers. Dick Clark Productions is owned by Valence Media, the parent company of Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year's show featured performances from Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Madonna and Maluma, BTS with Halsey, Ciara, Lauren Daigle, Dan + Shay with Tori Kelly, the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Paula Abdul and Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey.

A version of this story first appeared on billboard.com