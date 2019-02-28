Kelly Clarkson to Return as Host for 2019 Billboard Music Awards

"I had so much fun hosting the Billboard Music Awards last year that I'm back for more," the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer said in a statement.

Kelly Clarkson is back for some more BBMA action. The songstress will be returning to host the 2019 Billboard Music Awards for a second time, NBC announced Thursday.

"I had so much fun hosting the ‘Billboard Music Awards’ last year that I’m back for more,” Clarkson said in a statement. “We’re turning it up a notch this year and I can’t wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music.”

Clarkson, who released her eighth studio album, Meaning of Life, in 2017, is no stranger to the Billboard charts. She has 27 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart so far, including 11 top 10s. Three of those top 10s grabbed the No. 1 spot, including "A Moment Like This," "My Life Would Suck Without You" and "Stronger [What Doesn't Kill You]." She also has three No. 1s on the Billboard 200 albums chart, with 10 entries total.

She's currently continuing her run as a judge on The Voice, and is about to dive into her own personal hosting gig this fall with NBC’s The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The three hour event also marks the second year the BBMAs will air on NBC. The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will broadcast live on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.