Kelly Day Out as Head of Viacom Digital Studios

Stefanie Schwartz has been named executive vp and general manager of VDS.

Viacom Digital Studios has a new leader.

Kelly Day is leaving her post as president of the digital division, and Viacom veteran Stefanie Schwartz has been appointed to fill the role. Schwartz, who most recently served as executive vp strategy and operations at Viacom Digital Studios, will now lead the group as executive vp and general manager.

The shakeup comes two months after the merger of Viacom and CBS put newly appointed CBS Interactive CEO Marc DeBevoise in charge of VDS. At the time, it was announced that Day would report to DeBevoise.

Day, who most recently served as COO of AwesomenessTV, joined Viacom in 2017 to lead the formation of VDS. Over the last two years, she acquired the Awesomeness and VidCon businesses and built up digital content slates for Viacom's portfolio of networks.

"Under Kelly's leadership, VDS has become a leader in digital and branded content and I'm truly grateful for her support and guidance through this process," DeBevoise said in a memo to staff that was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. He noted that Day would help during the leadership transition.

On Schwartz, he wrote, "Stef has been integral to the success of VDS over the past two years, providing critical leadership across many areas of the business, including strategy, business operations and partner management."

Day, in her own memo to staff, wrote, "Not a day has gone by in two years that I haven't talked to Stef about how to move our business forward and achieve our ambitious goals, and she's always been there with great ideas and a fearless determination to get things done." She also noted that she "won't be too far away" and would announce her next move at a later date.

Schwartz, who spent time as an executive at MTV and Nickelodeon before joining VDS in 2017, wrote in a staff email, "Looking ahead, not only will we continue to make great content across our social footprint, but under the combined ViacomCBS digital team, we have the opportunity to grow our business and expand our reach in new ways."

Variety first reported on the news of the executive shakeup.