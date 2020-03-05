Kelly Day Named COO of ViacomCBS Networks International

The move follows Day recently leaving her post as head of Viacom Digital Studios after the merger of Viacom and CBS.

Kelly Day has been named COO of ViacomCBS Networks International two months after she left her post as president of Viacom Digital Studios following the merger of Viacom and CBS.

In her new post, Day will oversee the digital transformation of the VCNI business, including an expanding presence internationally for ViacomCBS' streaming platforms beyond the U.S. market. She replaces Melody Tan, who has served as COO of VCNI since 2017, and who will be leaving the company.

Day, who also served as COO of AwesomenessTV, joined Viacom in 2017 to lead the launch of VDS. Over the last two years, she acquired the Awesomeness and VidCon businesses and built up digital content slates for Viacom's portfolio of networks.

"Kelly has an outstanding track record in building digital businesses and her expertise will be crucial in driving forward our transition to becoming a more digitally led operation,” said David Lynn, president and CEO of VCNI, to whom she will report.

Stefanie Schwartz in January was named executive vp and general manager of VDS, replacing Day, as part of a continuing executive shakeup at newly-combined ViacomCBS.

VCNI has a stable of international assets that includes Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, Viacom 18, ViacomCBS International Studios, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Pluto TV.